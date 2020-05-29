PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a 17-year-old wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and shooting her roommate inside of a West Philly apartment. Police say 17-year-old Earl Davis was arrested Friday.
Police say Davis broke into a home on the 7400 block of Brockton Road, around 5:20 a.m., on Sunday, May 17.
“I think, quite frankly, he was trying to get into vehicles, get anything he could, and I think he forced his way inside the property, pushed the door open and was able to get inside,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said at the time.
Davis then allegedly sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman and shot her 23-year-old roommate in the abdomen before fleeing the area. The 23-year-old was critically wounded in the shooting.
