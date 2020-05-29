BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Officer Shoots Armed Suspect Chasing SEPTA Employee In Frankford, Officials Say
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Rittenhouse Square


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are finding new ways to put a little fun into our time at home. Whether you are chilling on the front steps or relaxing in the backyard, what better way to keep cool on a warm day then with a cold treat?

The Lil’ Pop Shop is known for creating flavorful popsicles.

Owner Jeanne Chang is sharing how you can create a sweet treat at home.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App! 

The Lil’ Pop Shop is also offering take-away pops right now at their shop in Rittenhouse Square.

Customers can pre-order via their website and then pick-up curbside at that location on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 

Vittoria Woodill

Comments