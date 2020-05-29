PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A beloved security guard got a big surprise Friday. Tammy Miller is known as the “dancing security guard” at Davita Dialysis in Cobbs Creek.
Since so many health care workers are being recognized, a patient said Miller shouldn’t be forgotten. They secretly organized a caravan of cars decorated with balloons and signs.
Then, they told Miller to come to the parking lot.
“It was to celebrate health care workers and I was like, ‘OK, let’s go for it,'” Miller said. “But it’s about me? I can’t believe it. I am totally at a loss of words. Thank you so much!”
Several elected leaders recognized her with citations. A DJ brought music and chef Ken brought lunch.
Miller says she dances to lift the spirits of patients who might be having a rough day.
