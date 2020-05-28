Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Volunteers in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood distributed free food box meal kits Thursday morning. The meal kits were distributed at Saint Williams Church on Rising Sun Avenue.
The food giveaway was sponsored by the Barbera Car Dealership, through their Barbera Cares division in cooperation with the Shared Food Program.
Owner Gary Barbera said this is not their first giveaway during the pandemic and the need keeps growing.
Pennsylvania State Representative Jared Solomon was also on hand.
People can donate at the Shared Food Program website.
