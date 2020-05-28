WATCH LIVE:New Jersey Sees Nearly 20% Decrease In New Unemployment Claims As Coronavirus Cases Approach 158,000
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Rajib Ingram, Syiede Booker


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy in East Germantown. Police arrested 30-year-old Syiede Booker for the death of 9-year-old Rajib Ingram.

Booker was charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, unsworn falsification, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

The shooting happened on the 5900 block of North 20th Street, just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Rajib was shot once in the face. He was found in a rear bedroom and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said there were other family members inside the home at the time of the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

