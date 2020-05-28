CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have reportedly made running back Devonta Freeman a contract offer, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. The former Falcon is also being pursued by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Freeman, 28, has played in just 16 games the last two seasons. In 2019, he had 656 rushing yards and just two rushing touchdowns but did add four receiving touchdowns. He also posted a career-low 3.6 yards per attempt.

McLane also says the Birds are talking to LeSean McCoy but an offer has not been extended to bring McCoy back to Philadelphia.

Second-year pro Miles Sanders leads the Birds’ backfield with Boston Scott also in the mix but it appears the Eagles are looking for a veteran presence to bolster the group.

