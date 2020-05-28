PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have reportedly made running back Devonta Freeman a contract offer, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. The former Falcon is also being pursued by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A few things on the #Eagles’ interest in free agent RBs, per sources: They offered contracts to Carlos Hyde, who signed with the Seahawks, and Devonta Freeman, who is weighing other offers (Bucs).
They have interest in bringing back LeSean McCoy, but have yet to make an offer.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 28, 2020
Freeman, 28, has played in just 16 games the last two seasons. In 2019, he had 656 rushing yards and just two rushing touchdowns but did add four receiving touchdowns. He also posted a career-low 3.6 yards per attempt.
McLane also says the Birds are talking to LeSean McCoy but an offer has not been extended to bring McCoy back to Philadelphia.
Second-year pro Miles Sanders leads the Birds’ backfield with Boston Scott also in the mix but it appears the Eagles are looking for a veteran presence to bolster the group.
