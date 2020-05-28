PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania will be opening all state park swimming beaches and some pools as more counties are expected to move into the yellow phase next week. The phased reopening will begin June 6 at 58 state park beaches.
State park pools will remain closed through at least June 12, with most in designated yellow and green counties reopening June 13.
“Water-based activity is an integral part of the state park experience in Pennsylvania and, with appropriate protocols in place to ensure safety and as staffing permits, this department continues to reopen its state parks and forests so that Pennsylvanians can realize all the benefits of being outdoors,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.
Capacity at beaches and pools will be limited to 50% of the normal facility capacity.
Mitigation measures will also be in place, including restricting visitor parking, controlling facility access, social distancing and the wearing of face masks when not in the water.
Because of necessary maintenance work, swimming pools at Ryerson Station State Park, Greene County, and Codorus State Park, York County will not be opening for the 2020 season.
