Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is trying to make it easier to guarantee every ballot is counted for next Tuesday’s primary. The city commissioners teamed up with the Committee of 70 to collect mail-in ballots in a “Voteswagon.”
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
They’ll visit 10 different sites around the city from Saturday to Monday. You can see all of the locations below.
All ballots must be received, not postmarked, by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted.
You must log in to post a comment.