CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Primary Election


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is trying to make it easier to guarantee every ballot is counted for next Tuesday’s primary. The city commissioners teamed up with the Committee of 70 to collect mail-in ballots in a “Voteswagon.”

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

They’ll visit 10 different sites around the city from Saturday to Monday. You can see all of the locations below.

There’s also a box outside City Hall where you can drop off your ballot.

All ballots must be received, not postmarked, by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted.

Comments