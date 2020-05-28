



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Massive flames have destroyed a historic church in Delaware County. The fire broke out at the former Third Presbyterian Church on the 400 block of 9th Street, just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters worked for hours to put out the blaze that quickly grew to five alarms.

“From what we know at this point, it was vacant,” Chester Fire Commissioner William Rigby said. “We arrived to heavy fire throughout the building. We are now at approximately five alarms, and this still is an active fire scene.”

Throughout the morning there were multiple collapses at the church as crews battled the flames.

CHURCH FIRE: Fire @ the former Third Presbyterian Church at 420 E. Ninth St in #Chester is now at 4 alarms. Built in 1895, it is currently home to the Chester Historical Preservation Committee & is on the National Register of Historic Places. pic.twitter.com/9D39JcO7JH — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) May 28, 2020

The building has not been used as a church in decades, however, it did house the Chester Historical Preservation Committee. As recently as last week, the committee expressed frustration over the delay in their attempts to get the church restored.

The committee has been trying to fundraise for years to preserve the historic church built in 1895.

Seeing the centuries-old church destroyed was just too much for some bystanders to witness.

“My husband, my son came from a long line of firefighting so I’ve seen a lot of fires, but seeing something of that magnitude, like that close, it’s heartbreaking,” bystander Gabriela Downey said. “Again, because I’ve been inside that church, I know what it looks like inside, the history. I remember what it looks like inside. It’s sad cause it is, you know, a place of worship.”

The fire also spread to a building next door believed to be an old school.

There have been no reported injuries and there is no word on what sparked the fire.