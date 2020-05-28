



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has been announced as the keynote speaker for the Philadelphia School District’s virtual graduation ceremony next month. The district made the announcement Thursday morning.

“A leader on & off the field, he is the perfect person to celebrate the resiliency and promise of our Class of 2020 grads!” the district tweeted.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Jenkins is a two-time Super Bowl champ and New Jersey native. He helped the Eagles achieve their first Super Bowl win in 2018.

Due to the pandemic, Philadelphia School District schools were closed for the remainder of the academic year and students have been learning virtually.

“We are so proud of all of our graduates. They have displayed incredible resilience the past few months as so many circumstances outside of their control dictated how they would end their senior year of high school,” Superintendent Dr. William Hite said. “These students deserve to be celebrated in a special way, so I’m especially grateful to Malcolm Jenkins for agreeing to serve as our commencement speaker. We’re looking forward to honoring this outstanding group of students as they embark on this next chapter after high school.”

We’re pleased to announce that 2x Super Bowl champ @malcolmjenkins will be our Virtual Graduation Ceremony keynote speaker on June 9! A leader on & off the field, he is the perfect person to celebrate the resiliency and promise of our Class of 2020 grads! https://t.co/tFpY0pywgZ pic.twitter.com/z43eyRVvmm — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) May 28, 2020

The virtual ceremony will take place June 9. It will be streamed on several social media platforms, as well as on the district’s television station PSTV, beginning at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will be followed by a virtual after-party from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

You can watch it here.