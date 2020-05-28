PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia-based coffee company La Colombe is trying to help people stay safe while also getting their coffee fix. The chain started testing a new grab-and-go service Friday at a cafe in Rittenhouse Square.
It includes plexiglass shields along the counter.
We’re excited to announce that we’ll be testing a grab-and-go service prototype at our Rittenhouse Square cafe in Philadelphia. That being said, we’ve made changes to the cafe and cafe operations to prioritize the safety of our visitors and cafe staff…
— La Colombe Coffee (@LaColombeCoffee) May 28, 2020
Orders will be taken at the door and customers will have to stand six feet apart. Customers also can’t pay with cash.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Customers must also wear a face mask or they won’t be served.
You must log in to post a comment.