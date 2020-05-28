CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia-based coffee company La Colombe is trying to help people stay safe while also getting their coffee fix. The chain started testing a new grab-and-go service Friday at a cafe in Rittenhouse Square.

It includes plexiglass shields along the counter.

Orders will be taken at the door and customers will have to stand six feet apart. Customers also can’t pay with cash.

Customers must also wear a face mask or they won’t be served.

