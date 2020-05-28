CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All lanes on the Walt Whitman Bridge heading into Pennsylvania are now reopen following a crash.

Traffic was being diverted on I-676 toward the Ben Franklin Bridge.

There is no word on what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.

