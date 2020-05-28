Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All lanes on the Walt Whitman Bridge heading into Pennsylvania are now reopen following a crash.
Traffic was being diverted on I-676 toward the Ben Franklin Bridge.
UPDATE: This incident on the Walt Whitman WB looks to have multi tractor-trailer vehicles involved in the crash. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/ARqW4HtryI
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) May 28, 2020
There is no word on what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.
