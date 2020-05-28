PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Connecticut State Police say 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut student wanted for two murders, was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland Wednesday night. It comes after a multi-state manhunt that had state police in Pennsylvania and New Jersey looking for the suspect.
**UPDATE**Suspect, Peter Manfredonia has been found & is in custody. CSP Eastern District Major Crime are on scene in Hagerstown, MD. No injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia. More info will be provided on Thurs, May 28 @PAStatePolice @FBINewHaven @FBI @MDSP pic.twitter.com/QFnUDuOqn0
— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 28, 2020
The UConn engineering student is accused of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers in Willington, Connecticut on Friday, then 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, who police believe was an acquaintance of the suspect, in Derby, Connecticut on Sunday.
Police also say Manfredonia kidnapped Eisele’s girlfriend, who was found safe at a New Jersey rest stop Monday.
Officials say Manfredonia was spotted by authorities coming out of a wooded area behind a travel center on the 16000 block of Halfway Boulevard in Hagerstown. He was arrested shortly after 9 p.m.
On Sunday, the suspect was seen in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, where he was captured on a security camera walking by some train tracks and carrying a duffel bag.
Police say Manfredonia stole a 2012 black Hyundai Santa Fe from Stroudsburg on Monday night. The SUV has since been recovered in a Sheetz parking lot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to state police.
Investigators say surveillance video showed Manfredonia getting an Uber at the Sheetz and he then was driven to Hagerstown, Maryland.
A lawyer for Manfredonia’s family, Mike Dolan, said the suspect has struggled with mental health issues and has “sought the help of a number of therapists.”
