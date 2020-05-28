CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police officers in Camden County can now wear hairstyles and colored nail polish as part of a new grooming policy. Officials with the Camden County Police Department say the changes were made to modernize an outdated policy, especially for female officers and to aid in recruiting efforts.
Women in the department helped develop new standards.
“Our previous policy, you were not allowed to wear earrings, your hair had to be in a tight bun, in a ponytail at all times,” Lt. Janell Simpson said. “You could wear polish but nothing of color. I’ve been here 18 years, my whole career, never been able to polish my nails the color I wanted at work.”
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Officers can now wear slightly longer hairstyles and braids along with small earrings.
Officers say the changes help them to feel like individuals and relate better to the public that they serve.
You must log in to post a comment.