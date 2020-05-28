PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Montgomery County woman has been charged with third-degree murder after causing a series of crashes in the city’s Mayfair section Wednesday that killed a 3-year-old girl. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against 28-year-old Brionna Wright on Thursday.
Prosecutors say Wright was driving under the influence and speeding on Wednesday night when she caused a series of crashes in Mayfair that killed the child and injured six other people.
Philadelphia police responded to a crash at Frankford and Magee Avenues around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities say Wright kept driving and then caused another crash a few blocks away.
“This incident in Mayfair was another completely preventable tragedy that culminated in the violent death of a toddler,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “Motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death for children in the United States. Road safety is public safety, period.”
Wright has been charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, among related charges.
She is also facing aggravated assault by vehicle and related charges for injuries caused to six people.
