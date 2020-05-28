



LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A local guy has a chance to win big today when he’s a contestant on the hit game show “Let’s Make a Deal.” Brandon Panagos from Lower Merion was lucky enough to be selected from the audience.

“It was literally like out of a movie almost. I went with a few of my best friends and roommates. And we went there and the whole morning we were like ‘we’re not leaving here without winning like there’s no chance that we’re gonna go home empty-handed.’ We just felt it in the air like that was going to be the day something life-changing was going to happen,” Panagos said.

He says he’s nervous to watch the episode with his family.

“I’m a little nervous, I’m not gonna lie. You know, I already saw a couple of episodes because we were there for the three episodes. I saw the episode where we were in the background. And you can see us screaming our heads off, like up and down, jumping around. So we just know already that it’s going to be a super funny experience.”

See if he’s a big winner or if he gets “zonked” On Let’s Make a Deal.

The show airs Thursday at 10 a.m. on CBS3.