Boy Found Safe After Car Stolen In Southwest Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A little boy kidnapped during a car theft has been found safe and sound. The terrifying ordeal happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 59th Street and Florence Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A little boy kidnapped during a car theft has been found safe and sound. The terrifying ordeal happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 59th Street and Florence Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say the boy’s mother left the car unattended with the child in the backseat when someone stole it.
“I stopped and asked her what was wrong and she said that somebody had drove off with her baby. And she was asking how could I help,” a good Samaritan said. I told her jump in the car I’ll look. I rolled up that way and circled the block I didn’t see the car so I flagged down an officer and let him know that her baby was taken.”
Police found the car and the little boy about three blocks away.
The child was taken to the hospital to make sure he’s OK.
You must log in to post a comment.