PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One man is dead and two others were hurt after a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section. It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and Cambria Streets.
Police found a 28-year-old man shot in the back. He died at the hospital.
Two 24-year-old men showed up at two different hospitals. Both of them are in stable condition.
A SEPTA bus was also struck during the shooting. No one on board the bus was hurt.
