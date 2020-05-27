HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf endorsed fellow Democrat Joe Biden for president. The governor made that endorsement in a video call with the former vice president on Wednesday morning.
“We could really use the leadership, I think, that you would bring to Washington. We talk about the specific things of protective equipment, the things that our health care system needs, obviously a vaccine, a cure, those kinds of things that are far off on the distance, adequate testing capacity. All of those things are important, but it starts with leadership at the top.
The governor also said it’s important to have someone at the top who is steady and calm.
President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania in the 2016 election by over 44,000 votes.
