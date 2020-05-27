TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Toll prices on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will see a big increase come September. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is hiking up toll prices by 27% on the Garden State Parkway and 36% on the Turnpike, beginning Sept. 13.
CBS New York reports the tolls on the Turnpike would see an average increase of about $1.30 and cash tolls at mainline toll plazas on the Parkway would rise by about 40 cents — up to $1.90.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The money from the increase will be used to fund a $24 billion construction plan, which includes widening 15 sections of the Turnpike and Parkway, and installing cashless tolls.
A New Jersey Turnpike Authority spokesperson tells CBS3 the proposal passed on a seven to zero vote.
You must log in to post a comment.