PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood. The alleged shooter tells police he shot a man after he caught him trying to steal DJ equipment from his trailer.
It happened on the 2700 block of East Somerset Street.
The alleged thief then ran a block away to this SUV that was waiting on East Thompson Street. That’s where he collapsed. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police say the victim’s girlfriend was waiting at the vehicle.
Police tell Eyewitness News they recovered DJ equipment from the victim’s SUV.
