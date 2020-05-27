PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a vehicle while posing on its roof and hood for a picture in Center City. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Pine Street on May 13 at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Police say a black man in his 20s was caught on surveillance video climbing on top of a vehicle while another person took pictures.
The suspect caused $3,000 worth of damage to the vehicle by sitting on the hood and roof while posing for the pictures.
He was seen in surveillance video wearing a “Stussy” brand T-shirt with an 8-ball on it, black pants and black and white “Jordan” brand sneakers.
If you have any information, contact Philadelphia police at 215.686.TIPS (8477).
