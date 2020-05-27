



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are labeling the death of a 9-year-old boy in East Germantown suspicious after he suffered a gunshot wound to the face. Police are investigating whether the weapon involved was a licensed gun and also the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Neighbors are mourning the unfortunate tragedy that started with what they describe as a single gunshot heard inside the home on the 5900 block of North 20th Street.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says, at the time, there were family members in the house with the 9-year-old, including an adult.

“Tragic for everyone here. You see there’s a lot of residents here impacted by this, there’s officers that are impacted by this, we have employee assistance out here to speak to our officers,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “This sort of thing has a very deep and profound impact on everyone.”

Neighbors tell us at least one other child was also in that apartment.

“The whole situation is just terrible, you know kids now-a-days they’re going to be curious, pick up stuff see how it works,” a neighbor said. “It’s our job as adults to just be safe, put the stuff away out of kids reach and make sure it’s locked up.”

It all happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses say police arrived on the scene before the ambulance.

The boy was found inside the back bedroom of the home with a gunshot wound to the face. Police rushed the boy Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says this trauma will be felt for years to come.

K-9s were brought to the scene this morning to help in the investigation. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.