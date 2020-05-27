



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. Shots were fired just before 8 a.m. Wednesday near the 1800 block of Hart Lane.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the left foot and an 18-year-old man was shot in the right cheek.

Both men were taken to Episcopal Hospital and are listed in stable condition.

A third victim was taken to Temple University Hospital. A fourth person was also shot.

Police say all the victims are expected to survive.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was at the scene and says enough is enough.

“This is ridiculous. And it’s beyond, again, pandemic aside, summer is coming. Our kids are already out of school. We’re seeing mothers with young children taking cover behind cars to avoid gunshots. This has to stop,” Outlaw said.

Police believe this was a drive-by shooting. They’re looking for a dark blue or black Nissan.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.