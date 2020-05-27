Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 3-year-old child was killed in a car crash in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section Wednesday. The crash happened on the 6200 block of Frankford Avenue around 6 p.m.
Police say two cars collided at an intersection and the child was trapped inside one of the vehicles.
The child was eventually transported to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m.
Police say an arrest has been made. There is no word on what led to the crash.
