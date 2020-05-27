Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. Shots were fired just before 8 a.m. Wednesday near the 1800 block of Hart Lane.
Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the left foot and an 18-year-old man was shot in the right cheek.
Both men were taken to Episcopal Hospital and are listed in stable condition.
A third victim was taken to Temple University Hospital. That person’s condition is not known.
So far, police have not made any arrests.
