CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. Shots were fired just before 8 a.m. Wednesday near the 1800 block of Hart Lane.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the left foot and an 18-year-old man was shot in the right cheek.

(credit: CBS3)

Both men were taken to Episcopal Hospital and are listed in stable condition.

A third victim was taken to Temple University Hospital. That person’s condition is not known.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments