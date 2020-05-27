Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After outrage from some students and parents, Philadelphia graduates will now receive their caps and gowns. School District of Philadelphia officials confirmed Wednesday the caps and gowns will be distributed to seniors at the city’s high schools.
All of the gowns will be on color but tassels on the caps will reflect school colors.
Students and parents wrote to CBS3 asking for help, hoping the graduates could wear their gowns during virtual ceremonies.
The school district initially said distributing caps and gowns would violate the state’s stay-at-home orders.
