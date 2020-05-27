CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, New Jersey, Phil Murphy


TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey officials are urging residents to get tested for the coronavirus in order to collect more data as another 970 COVID-19 case were reported Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy continues to emphasize that “data determines dates” in New Jersey’s road to recovery and collecting data from coronavirus tests is a key factor.

“The more people who do get tested, the stronger our data becomes,” Murphy said. “The stronger our data becomes, the stronger our confidence will become that we can take the next steps in responsibly restarting our economy and getting our recovery underway.”

New Jersey has increased its testing capacity and now has 164 testing sites across the state.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App! 

Of the 30,000 tests conducted on May 23, Murphy says there was a 7% positivity rate.

 

There are now 156,628 COVID-19 cases in the Garden State. Murphy also reported an additional 148 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 11,339.

To find a coronavirus testing site near you, click here.

Comments