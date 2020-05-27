



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney voiced his frustration about gun violence on Wednesday following the latest tragedy involving the death of a 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face. Philadelphia police say they have recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

Police are classifying this as a suspicious death and they’ve been working diligently to find answers.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

This is the second child that has been killed in the city within the last five weeks. Four-year-old Kastari “Star” Nunez was shot in the stomach at her Northeast Philadelphia home. Her parents are now facing a number of felony charges.

All of this led to outrage from Kenney during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing.

“I think there are just too many damn guns in our society in the hands of people who don’t use them properly and don’t secure them properly,” Kenney said.

Investigators say the 9-year-old was shot in the face in a back bedroom of the North 20th Street home.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says, at the time, there were family members inside. Police have been talking to everyone that was present during the fatal shooting.

Outlaw says this trauma will be felt for years to come.

“It’s tragic for everyone here. You see there’s a lot of residents here impacted by this, there’s officers that are impacted by this. We have employee assistance out here to speak to our officers,” Outlaw said. “This sort of thing has a very deep and profound impact on everyone.”

Child advocates say this tragedy could have been avoided.

“It’s really the responsibility of the adult and the gun owner to keep that gun safe. There are gun locks and boxes so you can put a gun away,” said Dr. Dorothy Speight with Mothers in Charge. “We at Mothers in Charge have gun locks that we’re giving away for free so we can protect children.”

There are still a lot of questions surrounding this shooting. For now, family and friends have been showing up to the child’s home to offer their condolences.