Comments
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators say a stolen car may be connected to the accused killer, who was last spotted in northeastern Pennsylvania. The search for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia is now in its sixth day.
He was last seen on railroad tracks near Stroudsburg on Sunday.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police now say a 2012 black Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from that area on Monday night and Manfredonia could be involved.
The SUV has Pennsylvania plates “KYW 1650.”
If you see one like that, contact police.
Manfredonia is accused in the murder of a 62-year-old man and a 23-year-old man in Connecticut, and the kidnapping of the younger man’s girlfriend.
Authorities say Manfredonia is considered armed and dangerous.
You must log in to post a comment.