BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — The owners of a Bellmawr gym that defied Gov. Phil Murphy’s shutdown order have now filed a lawsuit against him. The state stepped in and closed Atilis Gym after it reopened last week.
The lawsuit calls Murphy’s shutdown order unconstitutional and the gym owners also want an injunction allowing them to reopen.
The gym was shut down by the health department last week due to plumbing issues. The owners say their bathrooms flooded after their toilets were clogged by paper towels, something they called suspicious.
The owners have been cited several times for reopening. Some members have also been cited.
