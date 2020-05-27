Comments
Two people were taken to Christiana Hospital, where one person died.
DELAWARE CITY, Del. (CBS) – One person was injured and another killed in an overnight house fire in New Castle County. Officials say the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Clinton Street in Delaware City.
There is no word on the extent of the other person’s injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
