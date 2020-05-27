CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Castle County News


DELAWARE CITY, Del. (CBS) – One person was injured and another killed in an overnight house fire in New Castle County. Officials say the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Clinton Street in Delaware City.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Two people were taken to Christiana Hospital, where one person died.
new castle county deadly fire

There is no word on the extent of the other person’s injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments