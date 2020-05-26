Comments
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say more than 100 flags were torn from the graves of veterans in Bucks County over Memorial Day weekend. Police say they received calls on May 25 and 26 about the vandalism at Union Cemetery on Cemetery Road, in Richland Township.
Police say more than 100 flags, which were placed at the graves of veterans, were vandalized.
If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Richland Township police at 215-536-9500.
