Comments
PHILADELPHIA — Police are looking for two men who stole money from a Bitcoin machine inside a gas station in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say the suspects walked into the Lukoil on the 4400 block of North Broad Street, around 11 a.m. last Tuesday.
They used crowbars to pry open a Bitcoin machine and ran out with a box containing U.S. coins.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Anyone with information should contact police at 215-686-3353.
You must log in to post a comment.