



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police believe the 23-year-old suspect wanted in two Connecticut murders may be using ridesharing services, possibly through third party means, to flee the East Stroudsburg area. A multi-state manhunt is underway for University of Connecticut senior, Peter Manfredonia.

🚨UPDATED INFORMATION🚨 IF SEEN, DO NOT APPROACH ➡️ CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS! ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT PA CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-472-8477 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XbEiaZ6dun — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) May 26, 2020

Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect was last seen in Stroudsburg Sunday, where he was captured on a security camera walking by some train tracks and carrying a duffel bag.

Investigators discovered Manfredonia was dropped off outside of the East Stroudsburg Walmart on Sunday. Then was then captured on a security camera walking by some train tracks and carrying a duffel bag, believed to be full of guns he stole from a home invasion in Connecticut.

A woman who said she was abducted by the student has been found safe in New Jersey, police said Monday.

The 23-year-old woman, whose boyfriend was found shot to death Sunday at a home in Derby, Connecticut, was located at a rest stop near Paterson, New Jersey, with her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

A lawyer for Manfredonia’s family, Mike Dolan, said the suspect has struggled with mental health issues and has “sought the help of a number of therapists.”

“Peter, if you are listening, you are loved,” Dolan said at a news conference Monday. “It is time to let the healing process begin. It’s time to surrender. You have your parents’ and your sisters’ and your family’s entire support. So, Peter, from your parents, we love you, please turn yourself in.”

CBS3 talked with police in Yeadon, Delaware County on Monday. Although that department has not received a bulletin about the suspect, Yeadon Police Chief Anthony Paparo explained what goes into a multi-state manhunt for a suspected killer.

“Everybody leaves a digital footprint no matter where they go nowadays. So the lead agency should be looking at the potential for toll plazas where he could be passing. A lot of departments have license plate tag readers, so as a result, they can send out a message to jurisdictions to say, ‘Hey, check your tag readers for these potential tags,’” Paparo said.

Paparo also says it’s important for people in northeastern Pennsylvania to keep their eyes peeled because the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

