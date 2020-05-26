Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of North Bonsall Street, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say at least 20 shots were fired and at least two parked cars were hit by the gunfire.
Police recovered a handgun at the scene.
So far, they have no suspects or a motive in the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
