CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of North Bonsall Street, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say at least 20 shots were fired and at least two parked cars were hit by the gunfire.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Police recovered a handgun at the scene.

So far, they have no suspects or a motive in the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments