Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Movie studios continue to draw up plans when it comes to the release of summer blockbusters during the pandemic. Smaller filmmakers are dealing with the same issues as well.
CBS’3 Ukee Washington introduces us to a local filmmaker who’s based in Los Angeles and how he actually completed a project during the pandemic.
The film is called “$tack$.” It’s only 7 minutes and 26 seconds long and it’s the directorial debut of Gerald Webb.
The film is timely, entertaining and has an interesting twist in the end.
You can find the film on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube by searching “$tack$”.
