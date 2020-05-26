PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the City of Philadelphia takes its first steps to return to some kind of normalcy, the Community College of Philadelphia has announced that it plans to open the fall semester with online classes. College President Dr. Donald Guy Generals made the announcement during a virtual town hall meeting with faculty and staff members on Tuesday.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
However, the college says that if circumstances change, some in-person classes may be offered later in the fall semester.
“Given the continuing uncertainty regarding long-term COVID-19 forecasts, Community College of Philadelphia has decided that online classes are the safest and best educational option for the fall semester,” Dr. Generals said in a statement. “We are making this decision now to allow faculty adequate time to develop the best remote-learning strategies and to allow students to begin making plans for the fall semester.”
With plans for remote learning underway, there is a possibility that some face-to-face classes may be held for select majors. Those include courses that require labs, clinicals or other hands-on instruction.
Dr. Generals also said that the college will continue its laptop loan program for students who need them for course work.
You must log in to post a comment.