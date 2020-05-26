Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night inside of a home in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 5900 block of North 20th Street just before 9:30 p.m.
Police say the 9-year-old boy was shot once in the face. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. There is no word on what led to the shooting.
