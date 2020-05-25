VENTNOR, N.J. (CBS) — Each Jersey Shore community is dealing with the restrictions of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order and Ventnor is no different. The beaches reopened to the public just in time for the Memorial Day holiday.

Mayor Beth Holtzman says officials wanted to take it slow because Ventnor has a large population of year-round residents.

“Year-round we have over 10,000 people,” Holtzman said. “I think some of the other, actually our neighboring communities, they have a little over 3,000, and two doors down, Longport has like 700 people.”

The boardwalk in Ventnor is 14-feet wide and two-way traffic which is why Holtzman says it is “impossible” for people to properly social distance.

“It is impossible, almost impossible for them to be six feet apart. You are lucky if they are two to three feet apart,” Holtzman said.

Due to the small space, the city restricted biking for the holiday weekend.

No bikes are permitted on the boardwalk until next weekend.

Holtzman believes the city will have a good summer season but encourages people to be responsible and do what they feel comfortable with when it comes to the social distancing guidelines.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.