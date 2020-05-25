USS New Jersey Marks Memorial Day With Facebook Live Ceremony

Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The Battleship New Jersey will honor our military heroes on this Memorial Day. Because of the coronavirus, the battleship’s ceremony will be broadcasted on Facebook Live beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
The event will feature an overview of the history, meaning, and significance of Memorial Day.
The ceremony will end with the casting of a memorial wreath onto the Delaware River.
You can watch it, here.
