PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a nail salon in Northeast Philadelphia. Surveillance video caught the suspect inside a building on the 100 block of Franklin Mills Circle, formally Viva Nail Salon.
Police say the suspect took several power tools, nail polish, and an iPad before leaving in an unknown direction.
The store is currently under renovations.
If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3154.
