Police: 24-Year-Old Man Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is recovering after he was shot in West Philadelphia, late Sunday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Sickles Way. That is near 55th Street and Haverford Avenue.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Investigators say the 24-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder.
He is in stable condition.
So far, no suspects or motive for the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.