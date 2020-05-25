Police: 24-Year-Old Man Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is recovering after he was shot in West Philadelphia, late Sunday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Sickles Way. That is near 55th Street and Haverford Avenue.

Investigators say the 24-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder.

He is in stable condition.

So far, no suspects or motive for the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

