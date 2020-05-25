Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Monday. The shooting happened around 8:05 p.m. on the 2300 block of North 30th Street.
Police say the man was shot once to the left shin. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and is currently in stable condition.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.