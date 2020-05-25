PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police responded to a report of a large fight after a group of approximately 200 to 250 people gathered in a vacant lot Monday night in the city’s Brewerytown section. Police were called to the area of Taney Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a large fight.
Upon arrival, police found a DJ with two security guards in a vacant lot and approximately 200 to 250 people gathered.
Police say around 9:55 p.m., the crowd, then consisting of approximately 40 people, moved eastbound on Cecil B. Moore Avenue between 26th and 27th Streets.
Police say no injuries to officers or civilians have been reported.
Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs are still under stay-at-home orders.
