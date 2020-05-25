



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several Memorial Day events across our region Monday are honoring the men and women who have served our country. At Delaware County Veterans Memorial in Newtown Square, the ceremony pays tribute to the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women of all branches of the U.S. armed forces.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The memorial offers a solemn reminder of personal bravery. It is a place to honor the military service of the many who have served, and who will serve, to defend our nation.

Montgomery County, is also making sure veterans receive the proper recognition they deserve this Memorial Day.

The Montgomery Township police and fire departments, public works, and volunteer medical services corps of Lansdale are taking veterans on a special tour through their neighborhoods, allowing residents to salute them for their service.

In New Jersey, the Battleship New Jersey honored our military heroes with a ceremony streamed on Facebook Live.

Also in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy and Brigadier General Jemal Beal held a Memorial Day ceremony at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.

Attendees wore face masks and adhered to social distancing.

The governor thanked veterans for their service and remembered those who lost their lives in the pandemic.

“We do not celebrate Memorial Day, we commemorate this day. This is a solemn day. A day to remember our hallowed and fallen dead, a day to remember those who gave to this nation their full measure. And today we also remember the many honored veterans who survived wars, only to die at the hands of COVID-19,” Murphy said.

The governor also paid tribute to the commanders of New Jersey’s 42nd Regional Support Group whose troops are serving overseas.