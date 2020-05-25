Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 51-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia Monday morning. The shooting happened on the 3600 block of Brandywine Street just before 11 a.m.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say the man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.