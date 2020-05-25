



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia college student is leading a new effort to help at-risk people who must stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without cost and without contact, an army of volunteers is getting necessities to the vulnerable who need a helping hand.

It’s a completely free delivery service aimed at helping those too vulnerable to safely head to the pharmacy or store themselves.

“You can specify where you want it from, how many chicken breasts you need for dinner or something,” Lexi Chavez said. “Whether they have asthma, diabetes, immunocompromised, even people on chemotherapy.”

It’s called Invisible Hands PHL and Chavez, a University of Pennsylvania undergrad student, is one of the co-founders here in Philadelphia.

“We’ve been operational for a little over a week,” she said.

Those who need the service simply call or email, say what they want and from where, and the items are delivered free of charge.

“We have over 200 volunteers so far,” Chavez said.

Each of those volunteers are screened and under strict guidelines.

“We make sure they maintain at least a six-foot distance. They’re not allowed to go inside or hand any items directly to a recipient. Everything is done safely,” said Chavez.

She says Invisible Hands is gearing up for more deliveries as the state and city begin the reopening process.

“Even if we are getting back to normal, that means that there is going to be even more interactions in public spaces. Tere will be points where people who are vulnerable will get infected and sick,” she said.

And she hopes this brings peace of mind for those who definitely need it.

“I would want somebody doing this for my grandmother,” Chavez said.

Once again, the service is completely free. All you need to do is log online or call Invisible Hands to request a delivery.

For more information on how to request a delivery, click here.