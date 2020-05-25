



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Beachgoers are soaking up the last few hours of Memorial Day weekend down the shore. It was a different holiday weekend for visitors and businesses on the Wildwood boardwalk.

For anyone heading to the shore, signs make it clear that beaches are open.

“Weather could be better but we’re still having fun,” one man said.

Monday was about honoring the fallen who lost their lives serving our country. CBS3 found some veterans out and about, and some families who wanted to enjoy the unofficial start to summer.

CBS3 cameras did notice that the majority of people strolling the boardwalk were not wearing masks.

“I’m surprised that not everybody is wearing a mask. It’s like everybody’s free-for-all,” said Moses Dunn of Washington Township.

In Ocean City, one South Jersey resident was hoping to see more PPE.

“I think that the masks are still a necessity right now. You need to have it. There’s too many people, I mean look at them all. But there’s people not wearing masks,” said Melissa Whitmire of Deptford.

There was a mixture of mask usage in Ocean City.

Some teens celebrating their high school graduation spoke with Eyewitness News about their own decision not to wear masks.

“We’re all pretty safe. No one’s exhibiting symptoms so we’re trying our best to have fun and be safe at the same time. Just enjoy our lives while we can during this trying time,” one boy said.

Chilly temperatures probably kept many sun worshippers away. Morey’s Pier remains closed and a number of businesses are shuttered.

But Route 66 in Wildwood is open for business. The dark and quiet dining area normally seats about 130 guests enjoying live entertainment.

“It’s overwhelming to see the boardwalk so empty, the rides closed and stores closed. We don’t have our staff back. It’s just hard,” said Ria Pierelli.

The continued lack of business could lead to economic devastation for a shop that’s been a staple on the boardwalk for over a decade.

“Normally we would have a dining room full,” Dino Pierelli said.

However, the pizza business seems to be weathering the storm — at least at Manco and Manco Pizza in Ocean City.

“We’re using the outside streets for curbside. It’s a big hit for everybody,” manager Dave Evans said.

In fact, the popular Ocean City pizza shop was able to keep all of its staff employed due to the high demand.

“We added more help to the outside curbside, which would be inside so we were able to keep everyone still working,” Evans said.

Though it will be a summer most aren’t used to, residents are finding ways to turn lemons into lemonade.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid and Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.