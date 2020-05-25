



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Beachgoers are soaking up the last few hours of Memorial Day weekend down the shore. It was a different holiday weekend for visitors and businesses on the Wildwood boardwalk.

For anyone heading to the shore, signs make it clear that beaches are open.

“Weather could be better but we’re still having fun,” one man said.

Monday was about honoring the fallen who lost their lives serving our country. CBS3 found some veterans out and about, and some families who wanted to enjoy the unofficial start to summer.

CBS3 cameras did notice that the majority of people strolling the boardwalk were not wearing masks.

“I’m surprised that not everybody is wearing a mask. It’s like everybody’s free-for-all,” said Moses Dunn of Washington Township.

Chilly temperatures probably kept many sun worshippers away. Morey’s Pier remains closed and a number of businesses are shuttered.

But Route 66 is open for business. The dark and quiet dining area normally seats about 130 guests enjoying live entertainment.

“It’s overwhelming to see the boardwalk so empty, the rides closed and stores closed. We don’t have our staff back. It’s just hard,” said Ria Pierelli.

The continued lack of business could lead to economic devastation for a shop that’s been a staple on the boardwalk for over a decade.

“Normally we would have a dining room full,” Dino Pierelli said.